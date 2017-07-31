Jericho Issues Statement Apologizing For Altercation In NYC

Jul 31, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

The first ever WWE Undisputed Champion has since issued a statement and an apology explaining that he was not in a good mental or emotional state on Friday night.

“David Z was a good friend of mine and I was mentally and emotionally shattered after paying tribute to him and essentially saying goodbye to him Friday night. I was not in a good state of mind at that time and instead of ignoring a pushy (aka rude) fan which is what I would usually do, I snapped. My apologies to all involved and God bless David Z.”

