GFW Impact Viewership Drops with Gauntlet Match Main Event

Jul 31, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Thursday’s GFW Impact Impact episode, featuring World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron defeating The LAX in a Gauntlet Match main event, drew 286,000 viewers. This is down from last week’s 322,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #137 on the Cable Top 150 this week, down from last week’s #126 spot.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers
January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers
January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers
January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers
February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers
February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers
February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers
February 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewers
March 2nd Episode: 293,000 viewers
March 9th Episode: 292,000 viewers
March 16th Episode: 344,000 viewers
March 23rd Episode: 305,000 viewers
March 30th Episode: 297,000 viewers
April 6th Episode: 309,000 viewers
April 13th Episode: 302,000 viewers
April 20th Episode: 320,000 viewers
April 27th Episode: 255,000 viewers
May 4th Episode: 260,000 viewers
May 11th Episode: 309,000 viewers
May 18th Episode: 272,000 viewers
May 25th Episode: 305,000 viewers
June 1st Episode: 287,000 viewers
June 8th Episode: 318,000 viewers
June 15th Episode: 327,000 viewers
June 22nd Episode: 342,000 viewers
June 29th Episode: 268,000 viewers
July 6th Episode: 345,000 viewers
July 13th Episode: 374,000 viewers
July 20th Episode: 322,000 viewers
July 27th Episode: 286,000 viewers
August 3rd Episode:

