CM Punk may have his second MMA fight soon

Punk’s coach Duke Roufus of Roufusport MMA Academy made a post to Instagram today that indicated Punk will be fighting soon.

“He probably shouldn’t have his next fight in the UFC,” White told Fight Network’s John Pollock. “Just like I said with Brock, having your first fight in the UFC is tough and you [saw], even if it’s against a guy who is 2-0. This is a tough place to learn.”

Punk did speak with FOX Sports in Jan and insisted that he will fight again

“I am working on it feverishly,” the 38 year old said. “I’m throwing names at Dana (White), opponents, dates. I don’t know if he’s waiting for a Chicago show or what the deal is but if it doesn’t happen in the UFC, it will happen somewhere else. I’m dedicated to fighting and training. We’ll get there.”

Source: The Spotlight 2.0

