Chris Jericho’s Book signing dates announced

Jul 31, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Below are book signing dates for Chris Jericho’s next book that will be released on August 29th No Is a Four-Letter Word: How I Failed Spelling but Succeeded in Life.

* August 29th: Barnes & Noble on Warren St. in New York City, 5pm

* August 30th: Bookends on East Ridgewood Ave in Ridgewood, NJ, 6pm

* August 31st: Barnes & Noble on North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa, 7pm

* September 1st: Barnes & Noble on East Colonial Drive in Orlando, 7pm

* September 6th: Barnes & Noble on Grove Drive in Los Angeles, 7pm

More to be announced

