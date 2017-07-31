Chris Jericho’s Book signing dates announced

Below are book signing dates for Chris Jericho’s next book that will be released on August 29th No Is a Four-Letter Word: How I Failed Spelling but Succeeded in Life.

* August 29th: Barnes & Noble on Warren St. in New York City, 5pm

* August 30th: Bookends on East Ridgewood Ave in Ridgewood, NJ, 6pm

* August 31st: Barnes & Noble on North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa, 7pm

* September 1st: Barnes & Noble on East Colonial Drive in Orlando, 7pm

* September 6th: Barnes & Noble on Grove Drive in Los Angeles, 7pm

More to be announced

