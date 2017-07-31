Bubba Ray talks about getting to be Bully Ray again in ROH





“It does feel good to be Bully Ray again, because I believe it’s what the fan want to see. People have been telling me since I created Bully Ray like six years ago, this is the side of me they like the best. Going back to WWE with D-Von and having our final run there as The Dudleys was a lot of fun, we went all over the world, we had a blast. But I know from the fan’s perspective it’s not exactly what they wanted. So, I’m happy to be able to come out here with Ring of Honor and be the version of myself that I enjoy the most and that the fans enjoy the most.”





(Visited 27 times, 27 visits today)