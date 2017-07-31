Brock Lesnar Will Leave WWE If He Loses Universal Title at SummerSlam

It appears Brock Lesnar is not only putting his Universal Championship on the line at SummerSlam, but also his career in WWE.

On Monday Night RAW from Pittsburgh, Lesnar’s advocate, Paul Heyman, told RAW General Manager Kurt Angle that both he and Lesnar will leave WWE entirely, if Lesnar loses the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Lesnar will face Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Samoa Joe in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

Putting his title and career on the line may be a way to write Lesnar off WWE television, perhaps until the Royal Rumble in January 2018.

Despite Heyman’s proclamation that Lesnar would leave WWE if he loses his title, Lesnar is still being advertised to appear at the next RAW-exclusive pay-per-view, No Mercy, on September 24th in Los Angeles. It’s possible that if Lesnar loses at SummerSlam, he’ll invoke his rematch clause for No Mercy.

Lesnar defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 on April 2nd, to win the Universal Championship. With his part-time status in WWE, Lesnar has only had two matches since WrestleMania. Both matches have occurred this month, defeating Samoa Joe in a title defense at the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view on July 9th, and defeating Joe again in another title defense, at a house show in Detroit on July 29th.

