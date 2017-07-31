AS I SEE IT 7/31…Once in a lifetime

Bob Magee

Pro Wrestling: Between the Sheets

http://pwbts.com

Combat Zone Wrestling returns to Voorhees, NJ this Saturday for “Once In A Lifetime” featuring Atsushi Onita vs. Matt Tremont at the Flyers Skate Zone, 601 Laurel Oak Road, Voorhees, NJ with a scheduled 7:30 pm bell time, featuring:

– Atsushi Onita vs. Matt Tremont

The show also featured “The Final Chapter” of Lio Rush vs. Joey Janela as Rish works his last match with CZW prior to his starting up with WWE and NXT.

– CZW World Heavyweight champion Shane Strickland will take on MASADA

The show will also feature an Aerial Assault Match and MJF defends the CZW Wired Title as well as matches involving Raijin Yaguchi and Hideki Hosaka .

Officials plan on focusing highlighting what has made the Combat Zone special for over 18 years. With that in mind, officials have decided to revive one of the most exciting stipulations in the Combat Zone’s archives. On Saturday August 5th, the Aerial Assault RETURNS for first time on American soil in nearly a half of a decade!

Time continues to tick away to the biggest event of the summer when CZW present Once in a Lifetime on Saturday August 5th from the Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees, NJ. Since announcing the return of n Atsushi Onita to American soil to take on Father Matthew Tremont, CZW Offices have been flooded with the same question… “Will there be a meet and greet with Onita?”

CZW confirms confirm that there will be a meet and greet with Atsushi Onita icon prior to Once in a Lifetime, beginning at 5 PM and running through until 7 PM This meet and greet will cost only $10. There will be no pre-sale for this special gathering with all meet and greet tickets sold at the door on a first-come, first-serve basis on August 5th, so plan to arrive early.

Tickets for Once in a Lifetime are on sale NOW at the CZW ticket outlet and are going fast at Tickets available at CZWtickets.ticketfly.com. Show support on facebook.com/events/1132534333531176.

For complete Once in a Lifetime coverage, stay logged on to CZWrestling.com. To discuss Once in a Lifetime, “Like” CZW on Facebook or follow

CZW on Twitter @combatzone #CZW #OnceInALifetime.

