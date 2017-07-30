New UFC champ Cris Cyborg continues push for SummerSlam

Jon Jones was not the only UFC fighter to challenge a WWE Superstar following UFC 214 as the new UFC Women’s Featherweight champion Cris Cyborg continued her quest to appear at SummerSlam.

On Twitter after her fight, Cyborg sent a message to Triple H. “I won my #UFC214 fight @TripleH now I want @BeckyLynchWWE in the @WWE at #SummerSlam,” she wrote.

The 32-year-old Cyborg has been calling out Becky for quite a while now and has been pushing for a match against the former Smackdown Women’s champion at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Lynch taped a short video with UFC 214 playing in the background at a bar telling Cyborg that if she wants to play with fire, she’s going to get burned.

The new champ also posted a backstage photo after her fight with former WWE champion The Rock.



