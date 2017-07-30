Flair says Cena is “winding down these days”

Ric Flair comments on if he thinks John Cena will surpass his 16th World Title record

“Triple H is close. Randy Orton is pretty close as well. But I don’t think John will. He’s kind of winding down these days. It took him 3 Years to finally get that #16 and he dropped it almost immediately. I mean he loves wrestling but he’s got all kinds of things going on these days. I don’t think he’ll be chasing the big Title realm for much longer. If he does get that number 17 I wouldn’t be mad, I’m all about it. I just don’t see it happening”

