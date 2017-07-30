Dolph Ziggler’s brother Donald to be sentenced on August 28 after pleading guilty

Donald Nemeth, the 30-year-old brother of WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery and kidnapping charges stemming from a January 2016 incident which claimed the life of Marine Corps veteran Joshua Mascol at the University Hotel and Suites in Cleveland.

Nameth, who is accused with a partner-in-crime, will be sentenced by Judge Shannon Gallagher on August 28 in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. Nemeth was ordered to wear an ankle monitor on home detention until his sentencing.

According to Cleveland.com, Cuyahoga County prosecutors had asked the judge to bar Nemeth’s lawyers from mentioning his brother, Nicholas “Dolph Ziggler” Nemeth, during the trial as the relationship was irrelevant to the case, and bringing it up would draw jurors’ focus away from the evidence.

The two accused were set to stand trial Monday and faced possible sentences of life in prison if convicted.



