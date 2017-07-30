7/30/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Saginaw, Michigan

Below are the results from the 7/30/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Saginaw, Michigan:

1. Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn

2. WWE United States Championship Match

AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens

3. Sin Cara and Luke Harper defeated Aiden English and Erick Rowan

4. Samoa Joe defeated Tye Dillinger

5. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

The New Day defeated Breezango and The Usos

6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Naomi, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair defeated Tamina, Carmella, and Natalya

7. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal and Dolph Ziggler

8. Street Fight

John Cena defeated Rusev

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)