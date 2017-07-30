7/30/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Saginaw, Michigan
Below are the results from the 7/30/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Saginaw, Michigan:
1. Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn
2. WWE United States Championship Match
AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens
3. Sin Cara and Luke Harper defeated Aiden English and Erick Rowan
4. Samoa Joe defeated Tye Dillinger
5. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
The New Day defeated Breezango and The Usos
6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Naomi, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair defeated Tamina, Carmella, and Natalya
7. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal and Dolph Ziggler
8. Street Fight
John Cena defeated Rusev
