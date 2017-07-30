7/29/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Detroit, Michigan – “The Last Go at the Joe”

Below are the results from the 7/29/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results from Detroit, Michigan, the last major show in the Joe Louis Arena:

1. WWE United States Championship Match

AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens

2. Sin Cara and Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English and Erick Rowan

3. Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

4. Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn

5. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

The New Day defeated Breezango and The Usos

6. WWE Universal Championship Match

Brock Lesnar defeated Samoa Joe

7. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Naomi defeated Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina

8. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler and Jinder Mahal

9. Street Fight

John Cena defeated Rusev

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)