7/29/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – St. Paul, Minnesota

Below are the results from the 7/29/17 WWE NXT Live Event in St. Paul, Minnesota:

1. Johnny Gargano defeated Killian Dain

2. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riot defeated Bianca Belair and Sonya Deville

3. Hideo Itami defeated Kassius Ohno

4. Aleister Black and Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade Almas and The Velveteen Dream

5. Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose

6. Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young defeated Heavy Machinery

7. NXT Championship Match

Bobby Roode defeated Roderick Strong

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)