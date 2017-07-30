7/29/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Fort Pierce, Florida:

Below are the results from the 7/29/17 WWE NXT Live Event in Fort Pierce, Florida:

1. Oney Lorcan defeated Fabian Aichner

2. Lars Sullivan defeated Raul Mendoza

3. Reina Gonzalez and Taynara Conti defeated Aliyah and Vanessa Borne

4. Nick Miller defeated Sawyer Fulton

5. No Way Jose defeated Marcel Barthel

6. Kona Reeves defeated Adrian Jaoude

7. Lacey Evans defeated Sarah Logan

8. Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match

Asuka and The Street Profits defeated Sage Beckett, Riddick Moss, and Tino Sabbatelli

