WWE Studios movie Pure Country: Pure Heart with Shawn Michaels out on Tuesday

Warner Bros. and WWE Studios will release the movie Pure Country: Pure Heart this coming Tuesday on DVD, Blu-Ray, and Digital HD starring Willie Nelson, Laura Bell Bundy, and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Directed by Damon Santostefano (Another Cinderella Story, Three To Tango) from a script by New York Times best-selling author Holly Goldberg Sloan (Angels in the Outfield, Made in America), Pure Country: Pure Heart is the newest installment of the adored Pure Country franchise and also stars Kaitlyn Bausch (One Life To Live), Cozi Zuehlsdorff (Dolphin Tale, Dolphin Tale 2), Amanda Detmer (Final Destination), Dara Sisterhen (Dog with a Blog, Switched At Birth), Mathew Barnes (Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk), Myra Turley (Flags of Our Fathers), famed singer-songwriter Ivan Neville, and Ronny Cox (Deliverance, Total Recall, Robocop). Pure Country: Pure Heart is produced by Hunt Lowry (Pure Country 2: The Gift, A Time to Kill, A Walk to Remember) and executive produced by President of WWE Studios, Michael Luisi (Fighting with My Family, Oculus, The Call).

The DVD, Blu-ray and Digital HD release of Pure Country: Pure Heart will include the all-new original movie, as well as exciting enhanced content featuring a music video with Willie Nelson, interviews with the cast, behind-the-scenes featurettes and more.

Pure Country: Pure Heart is the moving, music-driven tale of teenage sisters Ada and Piper. Upon discovering a letter about their late father, a Marine who died in Iraq, they leave rural Tennessee and hit the road secretly in search of the truth about the man they never knew. As they uncover his past as a budding country music star, the sisters find their own voice, beginning their journey as singers/songwriters.

The movie will cost $18.94 on DVD, $24.98 for the Blu-ray Combo Pack, and $19.99 for Digital HD ($19.99 SRP). The DVD and Blu-ray Combo Pack are available exclusively at Walmart.





