WWE Polls Fans on Interest in Top Non-WWE Names

WWE has issued a Fan Council Survey to gauge fan interest on a number of wrestlers who are not currently signed to the company.

Names included in the survey are The Young Bucks, Ethan Carter III, Kenny Omega, Bobby Lashley, Kenny King, GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna, Angelina Love, GFW Tag Team Champion Ortiz, GFW Tag Team Champion Santana, Tiger Mask, Fenix, The Briscoes, KUSHIDA, Pentagon Dark, Kazuchika Okada, The Mac, Deonna Purrazzo (pictured), Hangman Page, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Taya, Kelly Klein, Will Ospreay, Son of Havoc, Marty Scurrll, War Machine, Killshot, Jushin “Thunder” Liger, Texano, Mil Muertes, Tetsuya Naito and Zack Sabre Jr.





