WWE announces Samoa Joe vs. John Cena for upcoming live event
Here are the matches that BCSArena.com is advertising:
Free Agent John Cena will be live in WWE Tupelo taking on Samoa Joe
Also see Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. the Miztourage
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
Raw Tag Team Championship
Hardy Boyz vs. Rhyno & Heath Slater vs. Cesaro & Sheamus
Enzo vs. Big Cass
Plus see, Mickie James, Nia Jax, a Cruiserweight Championship Match and many more WWE Superstars!
