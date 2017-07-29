WWE announces Samoa Joe vs. John Cena for upcoming live event

Here are the matches that BCSArena.com is advertising:

Free Agent John Cena will be live in WWE Tupelo taking on Samoa Joe

Also see Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. the Miztourage

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

Raw Tag Team Championship

Hardy Boyz vs. Rhyno & Heath Slater vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

Enzo vs. Big Cass

Plus see, Mickie James, Nia Jax, a Cruiserweight Championship Match and many more WWE Superstars!

