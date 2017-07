Reason why GFW live event was cancelled

As noted, Global Force Wrestling recently announced that the Bridgeport, CT live event, which was scheduled for Sunday, August 6th, had been cancelled “due to unforeseen circumstances and logistical challenges.”

According to PWInsider, GFW decided to cancel the event as ticket sales were very much lower than the other two live events scheduled for New York City on Friday and Saturday.





