EVP and Head of International Ed Wells departs WWE

It is being reported that Ed Wells, WWE’s Executive Vice President and Head of International, has left the company after nearly a decade.

Wells started in 2008 as a VP and GM of WWE Japan and then was given the same position, but overseeing all of Asia a year later. In 2011 he was promoted to Senior Vice President and Managing Director of WWE International, a position he retained until he got the EVP promotion in June of last year.

Wells reported directly to Vince McMahon and was part of the Executive Committee, overseeing the global executive team, operations, and strategic development.

His name last appeared on a WWE press release on July 20 when WWE announced its new partnership with Africa’s SuperSport.

