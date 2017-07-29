E&C Pod of Awesomeness cancelled by WWE Network

Edge and Christian, Along with R-Truth WWE Network shows Cancelled

On the most recent edition of “E&C Pod of Awesomeness”, show hosts Edge and Christian provided an update on the future of their WWE Network show. The hosts revealed the show will likely not continue to air, as it’s probably too expensive for WWE. They added that a second season of the show was laid out entirely, and half of it was already shot, however the future of it is now “to be determined”.

In related news, the planned R-Truth game show, which was set to go forward as a series on the WWE Network, has also been canceled. The pilot episode of the show had been shot.

source: THE SpOTLight



Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck and like us on Facebook. Submit news to betweentheropes@hotmail.com





(Visited 50 times, 50 visits today)