E&C Pod of Awesomeness cancelled by WWE Network

Jul 29, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Edge and Christian, Along with R-Truth WWE Network shows Cancelled

On the most recent edition of “E&C Pod of Awesomeness”, show hosts Edge and Christian provided an update on the future of their WWE Network show. The hosts revealed the show will likely not continue to air, as it’s probably too expensive for WWE. They added that a second season of the show was laid out entirely, and half of it was already shot, however the future of it is now “to be determined”.

In related news, the planned R-Truth game show, which was set to go forward as a series on the WWE Network, has also been canceled. The pilot episode of the show had been shot.

source: THE SpOTLight


One Response

  1. Kyle Christie says:
    July 29, 2017 at 11:27 am

    Might as well air the content that’s been shot or it’s just been a waste of time and money. Also, it’s not the Pod of Awesomeness, it’s The Edge & Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness. The PoA is their podcast.

