Diamante

Real name: Priscilla Zuniga

Height:

Weight:

Date of birth: August 15, 1990

Hometown: Miami, FL

Pro debut: 2008

Trained by: Rusty Brooks & Maxx Stardom

Biography

– Zuniga wrestled on the independent circuit under the ring name Angel Rose.

– Zuniga joined Impact Wrestling as part of The Latin American Xchange in March 2017.

