7/28/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Buffalo, New York

Jul 29, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from the 7/28/17 WWE Raw Live Event in Buffalo, New York:

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Cesaro and Sheamus defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville defeated Akira Tozawa

3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Apollo Crews, Jason Jordan, R-Truth, and Titus O’Neil defeated Curt Hawkins, Goldust, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows

4. Bray Wyatt defeated Kalisto

5. Three-on-Two Handicap Match
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, and The Miz

6. Finn Balor defeated Elias
Note: this is the first match for Elias Samson after WWE dropped his character’s last name.

7. Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax

8. Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman (via disqualification)

