7/28/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Green Bay, Wisconsin

Jul 29, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from the 7/28/17 WWE NXT Live Event in Green Bay, Wisconsin:

1. Johnny Gargano defeated The Velveteen Dream

2. Ruby Riot defeated Mandy Rose

3. Roderick Strong defeated Hideo Itami

4. Aleister Black and Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade Almas and Cezar Bononi

5. Ember Moon defeated Sonya Deville

6. Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young defeated Heavy Machinery

7. NXT Championship Match
Bobby Roode defeated Kassius Ohno

