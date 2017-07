7/28/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Crystal River, Florida

Below are the results from the 7/28/17 WWE NXT Live Event in Crystal River, Florida:

1. Oney Lorcan defeated Adrian Jaoude

2. Chad Lail defeated Jeet Rama

3. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce defeated Reina Gonzalez and Sage Beckett

4. Marcel Barthel defeated Nick Miller

5. The Street Profits defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake

6. No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves

7. Fabian Aichner and Raul Mendoza defeated The Ealy Brothers

8. NXT Women’s Championship Match

Asuka defeated Nikki Cross

