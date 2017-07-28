Why Steve Austin refused to attend Owen Hart’s funeral

Jeanie Clarke, the former wife of Stone Cold Steve Austin, spoke exclusively to the Dirty Sheets podcast this week, to promote her new book, “Through The Shattered Glass.” During the interview, she revealed many details about her turbulent marriage to Steve Austin. During the interview she revealed how Austin truly felt about Owen Hart.

For wrestling fans, the key revelation may be how Austin truly felt about Owen Hart. Jeanie Clarke stated that Austin refused to attend Owen Hart’s funeral. She claimed that Austin never gave forgave Hart for injuring him and for not especially for not apologizing afterwards. She also stated that Austin believed that Hart may have even injured him on purpose.



