Viewership for GFW Impact Drops with Main Event of Alberto El Patron In A Gauntlet Match

Jul 28, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

This week’s edition of GFW Impact on Pop TV averaged 286,000 viewers.  This is a decrease from the July 20th episode, which averaged 322,000 viewers.

This week’s main event featured Alberto El Patron in a Gauntlet Match against the members of The LAX.  Also, Sienna defended her Undisputed Knockouts Championship vs Rosemary, in a Last Knockouts Standing Match.

On the Top 150 Cable Originals List, Impact finished #137, a drop from #126 for the July 20th episode.

SOURCE: SHOWBUZZ DAILY

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: , , , , , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Global Force Wrestling conference call featuring Bruce Prichard and Dutch Mantel

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad