Viewership for GFW Impact Drops with Main Event of Alberto El Patron In A Gauntlet Match

This week’s edition of GFW Impact on Pop TV averaged 286,000 viewers. This is a decrease from the July 20th episode, which averaged 322,000 viewers.

This week’s main event featured Alberto El Patron in a Gauntlet Match against the members of The LAX. Also, Sienna defended her Undisputed Knockouts Championship vs Rosemary, in a Last Knockouts Standing Match.

On the Top 150 Cable Originals List, Impact finished #137, a drop from #126 for the July 20th episode.

SOURCE: SHOWBUZZ DAILY

