Upcoming live GFW event cancelled

Impact wresting live event scheduled for Saturday, August 6th in Bridgeport, CT has been canceled. GFW says the event was nixed due to “unforeseen circumstances and logistical challenges.”

The following update was posted to the GFW website, noting that refunds will be issued. The August 4th and August 5th live events in New York are still scheduled. As noted, these are the first Impact live events since 2014.

Bridgeport, Conn. Live Event Update:

Global Force Wrestling regretfully announces that the Impact Live Event at the Ballpark at Harbor Yard, scheduled for Sunday afternoon, August 6, has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances and logistical challenges.

All fans who purchased tickets for the Bridgeport event will be fully refunded. GFW also will offer all who purchased tickets to the Bridgeport show complimentary tickets to either of the other area Live Event shows that will be held that weekend: Friday, August 4, on Long Island, N.Y., at The Sports Arena in St. James (starting at 8 p.m.), and Saturday, August 5, at Staten Island’s Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George (starting at 6 p.m.). Please bring the original receipt from the Bridgeport show.

