The Rack Radio Show Podcast Featuring Shawn Michaels

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we were joined right at the start of the show by WWE Hall of Famer, The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels. Shawn Michaels joined the show to talk all about his role in Pure Country: Pure Heart, along with what he is up to these days, his role in NXT and more.

We gave you the Smackdown Throwndown featuring the in-ring debut of the return of Chris Jericho, an awesome Main Event, what the hell is going on with Lana and more. We also reviewed this past Sunday’s WWE Battleground PPV, featuring the Punjabi Prison for the WWE Championship, Fatal Five Way Elimination Womens Match, AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens for the US Title and more.

We then had the NXT Rundown featuring Ohno vs Itami in the Main Event and a bunch of different squash matches setting up NXT Takeover.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack072717.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

Subscribe to the show on Google Play

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)