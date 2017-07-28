Possible Summerslam opponent for Jason Jordan

According to The Dirty Sheets breaking news podcast, in association with SportsKeeda, Kurt Angle’s next non-wrestling feud on WWE TV has been revealed.

The report is noting The Miz is currently scheduled to face Jason Jordan for the Intercontinental Title at WWE SummerSlam, and as of now Jordan is scheduled to win the bout.

Creative plans then call for The Miz to blame Kurt Angle for the title loss, accusing Angle of nepotism in the company, and it will result in The Miz lobbying for Kurt Angle to be fired from WWE.



