Notes on Shane Douglas, Sabu, D-Lo Brown, DDP, Shimmer, and Joe Koff

– Via Marc Kruskol: This weekend, Ring of Honor Wrestling will air a special Women of Honor episode, with none other than Ring of Honor COO, Joe Koff, providing color commentary!

You can see Ring of Honor Wrestling every weekend on your local Sinclair Broadcast Group station, Sunday nights at 10pm Eastern on CHARGE!, Mondays at 7pm Eastern on the FITE app, and every Thursday on ROHWrestling.com. CHARGE streams Ring of Honor Wrestling live on their website as well… www.watchcharge.com

– upcoming: The next live events for SHIMMER Women Athletes will take place on Saturday & Sunday, November 11th & 12th, at the Berwyn Eagles Club (6309 26th Street) in Berwyn, IL. Volumes 96-99 in the SHIMMER series will be held that weekend. Bell time on Saturday, November 11th will be 2PM. Bell time on Sunday, November 12th will be Noon. Reserved ringside tickets (the first two rows) are now on sale at www.SHIMMERwrestling.com! General admission tickets for the events will go on sale at a later date.

Additionally, tickets for the RISE 5 event, which will be held on Friday, November 10th (also at the Eagles Club), can now be purchased at www.wrestlingpipeline.com. Experienced female wrestlers interested in registering for the November 10th World Class Development Seminar prior to the RISE 5 event are encouraged to contact Kevin Harvey at kevin@wrestlingpipeline.com for further information.

– filed to GERWECK.NET: Join your fellow pro wrestling fans as Diamond Dallas Page makes a guest appearance when the Scranton/Wilkes-barre RailRiders take on the Buffalo Bisons Thursday Aug 3rd at 7:05pm. DDP will be in attendance to sign autographs and participate on the field so you definitely don’t want to miss out on all the action. Tickets are going fast and 4 lucky fans will win access to a private Meet and Greet with Diamond Dallas Page. Once you’re done purchasing, you’re given a unique link to invite friends. Please share the event with your friends and family members via text, email, and social media. People who buy from your link will sit with you for the game. Let’s go RailRiders!

https://www.fevo.com/edp/Pro-Wrestling-Night-Scranton-WilkesBarre-RailRiders-vs-Buffalo-Bisons-cxDe4LBh

Shane Douglas, Sabu, Suoer Genie, D'lo this Sat July 29 in detroit, metro detroit comic book convention starting at noon #Detroit #sabu #melissacoates #supergenie #ecw #xicw A post shared by Melissa L Coates (@melissalcoates) on Jul 28, 2017 at 1:32am PDT



