Dana White comments on Lesnar/Jones rumors

During the UFC 214 press conference yesterday, a question came in for Dana White asking him about the Brock Lesnar vs Jon Jones rumors and if that fight is realistic. “It’s crazy, I don’t even know where that thing came from or how it started. But first of all, believe me, I haven’t talked to Brock Lesnar, so I don’t know,” White replied. He then turned around and asked Jones if he spoke to Lesnar and Jones replied saying, “Not recently.” White once again repeated the fact that he has not talked to Lesnar recently even though nobody believes him, but it’s the truth. At that point, Jones picked up the microphone and said, “I’ll deal with Daniel, then I will deal with Brock Lesnar,” a comment which got a chuckle from Dana White at the podium.



