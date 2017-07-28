7/27/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Jul 28, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from the 7/27/17 WWE NXT Live Event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin:

1. Roderick Strong defeated The Velveteen Dream

2. Ruby Riot and Liv Morgan defeated Sonya Deville and Bianca Belair

3. Johnny Gargano defeated Killian Dain

4. Aleister Black defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas

5. Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe defeated Heavy Machinery

6. Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose

7. Kassius Ohno and Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Roode and Hideo Itami

