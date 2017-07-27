Updated WWE Network Subscriber Count After Today’s Earnings Report

It was revealed in today’s WWE second quarter earnings report that the WWE Network has averaged 1.63 million paid subscribers through the second quarter of this year. This breaks down to 410,000 international subscribers and 1.158 million domestic subscribers.

WWE did not specify the breakdown of free vs. paid subscribers in today’s report. It was announced in the post-WrestleMania 33 conference call that the Network had 1.959 million total subscribers – 1.661 million of those being paid.

