RAW Brawl In Slow Motion, Fans on New Total Divas Cast Members, Bobby Roode, Aliyah

Jul 27, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is slow motion footage of the brawl between Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns on this week’s RAW. As noted, these three will compete in a Triple Threat on next Monday’s RAW before their Fatal 4 Way match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which new Total Divas cast member they’re most excited to learn more about in season 7 – Carmella, Nia Jax or RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. As of this writing, 61% voted for Bliss while 20% voted for Nia and 19% for Carmella.

– Below are new promos from WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Aliyah to promote the September NXT live events in New York and Canada:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Global Force Wrestling conference call featuring Bruce Prichard and Dutch Mantel

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad