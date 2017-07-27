Promo for WWE NXT Tag Team Debuting, Update on Thea Trinidad’s Name, Johnny Gargano

Jul 27, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the latest promo for “The Street Profits” Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, who will be coming to WWE NXT TV soon.

– As noted, next week’s NXT episode will feature Johnny Gargano’s return to the ring in a match against Raul Mendoza. Gargano tweeted the following on his next chapter beginning:

– WWE has confirmed that Thea Trinidad’s new name in NXT is Zelina Vega, not Zolita Vega as previously reported. Vega appeared in a segment on last night’s show to warn No Way Jose that he lit a fire under Andrade “Cien” Almas that he will not be able to dance around. Below is video from that segment:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 31 times, 31 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Global Force Wrestling conference call featuring Bruce Prichard and Dutch Mantel

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad