“Nature Boy” 30 for 30 Documentary to Air on ESPN November 7th

Jul 27, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

It’s been announced that the Ric Flair 30 for 30 film, titled Nature Boy, will air on Tuesday November 7th at 10pm ET, on ESPN.  This will be the first ESPN’s first 30 for 30 film devoted to professional wrestling.  Below is the latest trailer released for the film, along with a brief message from Flair himself.

 

