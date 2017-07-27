McMahon wishes his son-in-law a happy birthday

He’s a champion in the ring, in the office and as a father. Happy birthday to my son-in-law, @TripleH. pic.twitter.com/6IW7VSDukr — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 27, 2017

Happy Birthday to my husband @tripleH! I would wait lifetimes to find you again. Thank you for making every dream come true. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/5cV469bZVC — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 27, 2017



Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck and like us on Facebook. Submit news to betweentheropes@hotmail.com





(Visited 33 times, 33 visits today)