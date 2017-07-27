Incident between Braun Strowman and Karen Jarrett occurred before last Monday’s Raw

Karen Jarrett ex wife of Kurt Angle who works for GFW approached Braun Strowman for an autograph since he is one of her son’s favorite wrestlers. Strowman, however, was rude to her.

“I’m not sure what got into Strowman but he was rude and may have sworn at her,” according to Dave Meltzer.

“The version I heard had it but that’s from someone far enough away that they didn’t hear the verbiage of what started it but was told he did, but everyone there saw what happened next.”

Their encounter quickly turned into a scene as Karen went on a loud rant.

While Karen was going off on Braun she said that she was going to tell her son’s father Kurt Angle.

Strowman did a complete 360 and said he’d give her an autograph. He then begged her not to tell Kurt or anyone and said he was sorry.

Karen then said she was telling Kurt.

Meltzer said he got on his knees and begged her not to tell Kurt.

She said she was still telling him.

On Karen’s response to Strowman’s begging, Meltzer wrote, “She basically said something like now you’re acting like that because you found out that Kurt Angle is the father of her son, but even if he wasn’t, he should have never acted like that to a mother who asked for an autograph for her son, even if it was just another wrestling fan.”

Strowman did say that’s true and he was sorry.

“Of course, this story will be denied all week by everyone involved,” Meltzer added.



