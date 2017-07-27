Details on the WWE 2K18 Collector’s Edition with John Cena

WWE announced the following today:

WWE 2K18 Cena (Nuff) Edition revealed, includes tribute to John Cena

This year, the WWE 2K18 Collector’s Edition will shine a spotlight on the legendary 15-year career of John Cena.

WWE and 2K revealed details today about the forthcoming Cena (Nuff) Edition of WWE 2K18. 2K’s latest offering will pay tribute to the legendary 15-year career of John Cena through a wide assortment of exclusive memorabilia and digital content.

The WWE 2K18 Cena (Nuff) Edition will include the following:

The WWE 2K18 Deluxe Edition video game, featuring

* Access to WWE 2K18 Season Pass

* Playable versions of Batista and Rob Van Dam, two of John Cena’s legendary rivals

* Playable versions of Cena recreating his appearances at ECW One Night Stand 2006 and WrestleMania XXVI

* Access to the Kurt Angle Pack, which includes two playable versions of The Olympic Hero

* Exclusive premium packaging that includes a unique cover sleeve, which will delight both Cena’s fans and his detractors

* An exclusive Mattel action figure featuring John Cena with Cena/Cena Nuff T-shirt options

* A Fanatics limited-edition commemorative plaque that includes a piece of the ring mat from Cena’s historic 16th World Title triumph at Royal Rumble 2017, as well as a hand-signed photo from The Cenation Leader himself

* Limited edition WWE SuperCard in-game cards decorated with Cena (Nuff) card backs that feature Cena, Batista and Rob Van Dam

Only 30,000 copies of the WWE 2K18 Cena (Nuff) Edition will be available at participating retails later this year. All copies will be available exclusively for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. The suggested retail price for this year’s WWE 2K18 Collector’s Edition is $149.99.

Players picking up the WWE 2K18 Cena (Nuff) Edition will also receive early access to their game copies and in-game bonuses. The early access period begins on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, four days before the worldwide release of WWE 2K18. Early access will also be granted to all players who pick up either a physical or digital copy of the WWE 2K18 Deluxe Edition.

The announcement of the WWE 2K18 Cena (Nuff) Edition adds The Cenation Leader to a growing list of luminaries who will play prominent roles in the upcoming WWE video game. In addition to Angle as the WWE 2K18 Pre-Order Bonus, Cena will feature prominently alongside Seth Rollins, the cover Superstar for WWE 2K18.

WWE 2K18 is not yet rated by the ESRB and is currently scheduled for worldwide release on Tuesday, Oct. 17, for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as well as in Fall 2017 on Nintendo Switch.