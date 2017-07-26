The Rock – No Way Jose Exchange, WWE PC All Access Photos & Videos, Xavier Woods, WWE Stock

– As seen below in this new “UpUpDownDown” video, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods has moved into a new recording studio and was forced to unbox more than 100 Funko Pop figures to make room for the expansion.

– WWE stock was down 0.28% today, closing at $21.68 per share. Today’s high was $21.94 and the low was $21.61.

– The Rock had this exchange with WWE NXT Superstar No Way Jose after Jose commented on Rock’s new Siri short film with Apple:

Thx brotha! Appreciate u. Have fun out there and be safe on the road 👊🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 25, 2017

Teamed w @Apple to bring 2 of the world's most powerful brands together. To entertain & motivate. 🔥 responses! #DominateTheDay #ROCKxSIRI pic.twitter.com/eBIQqe5wou — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 24, 2017

– Below are more photos and videos from the WWE Performance Center All Access fan event that took place on Monday in Orlando:

#PCAllAccess is underway and we have our first Ring Announcer for today's show! pic.twitter.com/Wkozy84O7N — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 24, 2017

Superstars mingle during breakfast before we start our day. #PCAllAccess pic.twitter.com/YZf4TF9gUH — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 24, 2017

Superstars are crafting some in-ring work with the help of those in attendance! #PCAllAccess pic.twitter.com/CZX1gPrM6f — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 24, 2017

