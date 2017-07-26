Road Dogg responds to negative feedback regarding Battleground
Now that’s a “very professional” way to react to critics.
I translate: “Hey, the future boss of the company is a very good friend, i have to kiss the companys ass”
Sooo, am I wrong saying that Fire Road Dogg would be three words and therefore wouldn’t constitute his two words anyway? And the use of “ain’t”….
Or he could just keep his mouth shut instead of basically bragging that he doesn’t care the show was bad and we can all suck it. People love to use the word “hater” whenever someone thinks the show was crap.
@Coop – Yeah, a lot of people were saying that in response to him but he claimed his name was one word “RoadDogg” which doesn’t make any sense as it’s never been spelled like that before.