Road Dogg responds to negative feedback regarding Battleground

Jul 26, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck


Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck and like us on Facebook. Submit news to betweentheropes@hotmail.com


(Visited 99 times, 99 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

4 Responses

  1. I am your father says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Now that’s a “very professional” way to react to critics.
    I translate: “Hey, the future boss of the company is a very good friend, i have to kiss the companys ass”

  2. Coop says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Sooo, am I wrong saying that Fire Road Dogg would be three words and therefore wouldn’t constitute his two words anyway? And the use of “ain’t”….

  3. Rhys says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Or he could just keep his mouth shut instead of basically bragging that he doesn’t care the show was bad and we can all suck it. People love to use the word “hater” whenever someone thinks the show was crap.

  4. Kyle Christie says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:43 am

    @Coop – Yeah, a lot of people were saying that in response to him but he claimed his name was one word “RoadDogg” which doesn’t make any sense as it’s never been spelled like that before.

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Jeremy Borash discusses Slammiversary, fifteen years with Impact Wrestling, bad breath, Scott Steiner, Gail Kim, live events, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad