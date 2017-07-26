Renee Young and Daniel Bryan post a rogue version of Talking Smack titled “Smacking Talk”

#ReneYoung and #DanielBryan have began their rogue version of Talking Smack titled “Smacking Talk” and it is HILARIOUS!!

Bryan shared the video via his Twitter account and announced the show would be exclusive to Tout. In the premier episode, #ChadGable learns the truth about who his father is.

Here it is, the very first episode of #SmackingTalk exclusively on TOUT ft. @ReneeYoungWWE & @WWEGable. VERY big news breaking on this show! pic.twitter.com/fJiqyThWy9 — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) July 26, 2017



