Renee Young and Daniel Bryan post a rogue version of Talking Smack titled “Smacking Talk”

Jul 26, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

#ReneYoung and #DanielBryan have began their rogue version of Talking Smack titled “Smacking Talk” and it is HILARIOUS!!

Bryan shared the video via his Twitter account and announced the show would be exclusive to Tout. In the premier episode, #ChadGable learns the truth about who his father is.


Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck and like us on Facebook. Submit news to betweentheropes@hotmail.com


(Visited 46 times, 46 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Jeremy Borash discusses Slammiversary, fifteen years with Impact Wrestling, bad breath, Scott Steiner, Gail Kim, live events, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad