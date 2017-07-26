Reby Hardy continues to lash out against GFW and Jeff Jarrett

Jul 26, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Reby Hardy posted the following on Twitter, lashing out at Global Force Wrestling & Jeff Jarrett over the continued legal battle regarding the Broken Universe…

If they were going to, they would have LONG BEFORE I ever said anything again. My recent speaking out was after the last straw for us… https://t.co/Y2f5m0Izxo

— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 26, 2017

…after weeks of staying quiet, as per our verbal agreement that was made once Billy & our lawyers reached out to them on our behalf…

— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 26, 2017

…Apparently they couldn’t hold up their end of it, with Jeff, Ed & Dutch continuing to give interviews & lie to anyone would who listen…

— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 26, 2017

…For what ? EGO; that’s what this is all about. TNA gains NOTHING they didn’t already have by putting us through this mess…

— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 26, 2017

…attempting to prevent us from making money ? Trying to shut down an entire ROH PPV ? Yeah, we haven’t forgotten about that…

— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 26, 2017

…but they want you to, as they gloat of “building bridges” to detract from the fact that they can no longer fund their own programming…

— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 26, 2017

…Lets keep it real; Jeff Jarrett burns bridges like he burns through Kurt Angle’s alimony money. They were never going to cooperate…

— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 26, 2017

…regardless of how many chances we gave them to do things amicably/the right way. And there were MANY…

— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 26, 2017

…Jarrett himself said they were going to “drag it out as long as possible” because “they’ll get tired of spending money”…

— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 26, 2017

…Easy for a failing company & someone whose lifestyle is supported by his wife’s ex husband to say. You weak AF, little man…

— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 26, 2017

…The ONLY thing we’re tired of are the blatant lies & we will NEVER back down. Even tho we’ve ALREADY WON. #NoCredEd #FuckThatOwl

— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 26, 2017


