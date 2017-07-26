Paige Rumor Killer, Paige Comments, WWE SmackDown Social Score, Dean Ambrose

– Below is a new WWE SuperCard Season 3 Confessional with Dean Ambrose appearing as another “anonymous” player:

– This week’s WWE SmackDown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. SmackDown had 77,000 interactions on Twitter with 19,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 50,000 interactions and 13,000 authors. SmackDown also had 79,000 Facebook interactions with 48,000 unique authors last night, up from last week’s 73,000 interactions and 50,000 authors.

– Paige tweeted the following comments on the “rumor mill” today.

Regarding the posts, there are reports on an arrest warrant being issued for Paige over the recent domestic incident with Alberto El Patron but as far as we can tell, these are incorrect reports stemming from a third-party article posted to the MSN website. As of this writing, there is no record of an arrest warrant for Paige on the Wanted Persons section of the Florida Crime Information Center website. We noted earlier how Paige took to Twitter to dismiss the “internet rumor mill” and it appears this is what she was referring to.

Love that rumor mill that the internet provides. Anyways. Happy Wednesday guys and gals ✌🏻️😊 pic.twitter.com/xBSxdvxkLB — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 26, 2017

