Nikki Bella & Alexa Bliss Film (Photos), WWE on John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, SmackDown Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Richmond:

– As noted, next week’s WWE SmackDown will feature John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura with the winner going to SummerSlam to face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. WWE posted the following on the dream match taking place for the first time ever:

John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura to clash in dream match for SummerSlam WWE Title opportunity next Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE The match the WWE Universe has been dreaming of is finally happening. John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura will do battle next Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE, and the winner of this first-time-ever dream match will go on to challenge WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam on Sunday, Aug. 20. This battle will be Nakamura’s biggest test since signing with WWE in February 2016. Prior to that, WWE’s Rockstar built up an incredible resume competing in his home country of Japan and the rest of the world. The King of Strong Style made an immediate impact in WWE upon his arrival in NXT, going on to become a two-time NXT Champion and one of the brand’s most popular Superstars. For Cena, Nakamura poses one of the most unique challenges he’s ever faced. WWE’s Rockstar possesses a strike-based offense that is equally precise and devastating, as well as an arsenal of painful submissions. Will the 16-time World Champion be able to neutralize Nakamura and begin the quest for a record-breaking No. 17? Who will earn the right to face The Modern-Day Maharaja at SummerSlam? Find out when John Cena battles Shinsuke Nakamura in a first-time-ever dream match, next Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!

– It looks like Nikki Bella and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss were filming for Total Divas in Mexico on Tuesday as they posted the following photos to Instagram:

Had such an amazing day with this Champ @alexa_bliss_wwe_ Her story is incredible and truly inspiring. I’m SO excited for the world to get to know her more this fall. She models strength and courage. And has conquered so much that I don’t think the world even knows! So proud of everything she has accomplished.

Had such an amazing day with this Champ @alexa_bliss_wwe_ Her story is incredible and truly inspiring. I'm SO excited for the world to get to know her more this fall. She models strength and courage. And has conquered so much that I don't think the world even knows! So proud of everything she has accomplished. 💛💋💪🏽 A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Jul 25, 2017 at 10:08pm PDT

Had an amazing time tonight in #Cabo with @thenikkibella ! So much amazing food, fun & drinks

Had an amazing time tonight in #Cabo with @thenikkibella ! So much amazing food, fun & drinks 😘 @acrebaja A post shared by Alexa_Bliss (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on Jul 25, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)