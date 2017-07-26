New WWE NXT Insider Video for Tonight, WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, Full SDCC Panel

– Courtesy of Ringside Collectibles, below is the full WWE- Mattel panel from last week’s San Diego Comic Con. Renee Young hosted the panel, which featured The Bella Twins, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair:

– Below is a new episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, featuring more footage of Ryder at SDCC last week:

– Below is the latest WWE NXT Insider video with Cathy Kelley previewing tonight’s episode and looking at fallout from last week’s show. Cathy is also joined by Nigel McGuinness for this week’s NXT Stock Watch segment.

The video also features Christy St. Cloud talking to Kassius Ohno about tonight’s match against Hideo Itami. Ohno says he and Itami have a mutual respect as they’ve known each other for years but NXT is all about momentum and what better way to gain momentum than to do what he does best as the Knockout Artist – create some art. Christy also talks to Oney Lorcan about defeating Danny Burch last week and agreeing to a rematch. Christy asks Oney why he agreed to the rematch after winning. Oney says, “Because he asked for it.”

