Jerry Lawler on why Talking Smack was cancelled

On Why The Show May Have Been Cancelled:

“It might have been logistics. When you’re talking these guys have been there all day long, and the crew has been there two days. And to ask them to stay an extra hour or two when everything else is being broke down and when all the other superstars have left getting back to their hotel or going on to the next city; it’s tough. It is hard. I’m sure there were some complaints from people not too happy about staying to do that. As opposed to the one after the pay-per-view; that’s easy.”

source: Lawler’s podcast



