Impact Knockout has minor surgery

Lauren Van Ness (Chelsea Green) via her social media:

Surgery to remove the pin from my collarbone went well!!! Time to get back in the ring. T-minus two weeks.

Big thank you to the doctor who answered me so quickly went I flung out of bed and yelled “WHEN CAN I WRESTLE!?” In hospital… hahaha



