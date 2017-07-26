Brock Lesnar’s updated appearance schedule

Jul 26, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Brock Lesnar’s updated appearance schedule from now through the end of September…

* WWE SmackDown live event: July 29th (Detroit, MI)
* WWE Monday Night Raw: July 31st (Pittsburgh, PA)
* WWE SmackDown live event: August 12th (Tampa, FL)
* WWE Monday Night Raw: August 14th (Boston, MA)
* WWE Summerslam: August 20th (Brooklyn, NY)
* WWE Monday Night Raw: August 28th (Memphis, TN)
* WWE Monday Night Raw: August 11th (Anaheim, CA)
* WWE No Mercy: September 24th (Los Angeles, CA)
* WWE Raw live event: September 30th (Winnipeg, MB)

source: WWE.com


Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck and like us on Facebook. Submit news to betweentheropes@hotmail.com


(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Jeremy Borash discusses Slammiversary, fifteen years with Impact Wrestling, bad breath, Scott Steiner, Gail Kim, live events, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad