Brock Lesnar’s updated appearance schedule

Brock Lesnar’s updated appearance schedule from now through the end of September…

* WWE SmackDown live event: July 29th (Detroit, MI)

* WWE Monday Night Raw: July 31st (Pittsburgh, PA)

* WWE SmackDown live event: August 12th (Tampa, FL)

* WWE Monday Night Raw: August 14th (Boston, MA)

* WWE Summerslam: August 20th (Brooklyn, NY)

* WWE Monday Night Raw: August 28th (Memphis, TN)

* WWE Monday Night Raw: August 11th (Anaheim, CA)

* WWE No Mercy: September 24th (Los Angeles, CA)

* WWE Raw live event: September 30th (Winnipeg, MB)

source: WWE.com



