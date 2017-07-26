Brock Lesnar’s updated appearance schedule
Brock Lesnar’s updated appearance schedule from now through the end of September…
* WWE SmackDown live event: July 29th (Detroit, MI)
* WWE Monday Night Raw: July 31st (Pittsburgh, PA)
* WWE SmackDown live event: August 12th (Tampa, FL)
* WWE Monday Night Raw: August 14th (Boston, MA)
* WWE Summerslam: August 20th (Brooklyn, NY)
* WWE Monday Night Raw: August 28th (Memphis, TN)
* WWE Monday Night Raw: August 11th (Anaheim, CA)
* WWE No Mercy: September 24th (Los Angeles, CA)
* WWE Raw live event: September 30th (Winnipeg, MB)
source: WWE.com
Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck and like us on Facebook. Submit news to betweentheropes@hotmail.com