Becky Lynch talks facing ‘The Other Four Horsewomen’

Lynch talks about the Four Horsewomen of wrestling facing MMA’s said same:

“That would be a competitive match-up, but it’s our sport, not theirs, and that’s what I’ve been saying. I appreciate everything those women have done for their sport, but this our sport and this is our territory.”

On what she would like to do or see come to the women’s division:

“Now that I’ve done the Tables Match, I’ve done the Ladders Match – and I got hit with a chair at the end of it – I think it’s only due time I have a TLC match. I would also like to be part of the main event [at] WrestleMania. I would also like there to be a women’s Royal Rumble. I would also like there to be women’s tag titles.”

source: Ringside Collectibles, transcript via wrestlinginc.com



